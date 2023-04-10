FDA recalls FreeStyle Libre glucose monitors

The FDA is issuing a class one recall for “freestyle libre” glucose monitors after reports of at least seven fires and one injury.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– The FDA is issuing a class one recall for FreeStyle Libre glucose monitors after reports of at least seven fires and one injury.

People with diabetes rely on glucose monitors to check their blood sugar levels before or after meals.

The FreeStyle Libre devices use lithium ion batteries and some users have reported the batteries overheating, swelling, generating sparks, or causing a fire. The company says customers do not need to return the readers.

They say most people can safely use the devices as long as they use the power cord that came with the device. The manufacturer also set up a website that has steps on how to store, charge, and use the glucose monitors safely.