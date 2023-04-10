Go for a bike ride…ON Lake Murray

Tyler Ryan learns about a new water fitness option that would have Lance Armstrong excited

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – It is an age old problem – on a beautiful summer day, you want to get some exercise, but you love being on Lake Murray. Kong Entertainment, located at liberty on the Lake, has a solution: Kong Water Cycles.

According to Kong Entertainment’s Captain Rose Gold, the leader in water bikes, Shiller Bikes, debuted on Lake Murray last week. Gold says that the bikes are a great way to get some sun, and exercise on the lake. Alicia Burton with Kong Entertainment says that the bikes are a great way to experience the lake, point out that general size of the bikes, which flow on the water with two oversized inflatable pontoons. Burton says they bikes are very stable, and it doesn’t take a lot of athletic ability to get out and enjoy them. She also pointed out the large pad in front of the bike, that can be used for a cooler, kids, or even a sundeck.

Water exercise therapy specialist James Patrick says that the bikes offer the perfect hybrid of fun and function, and can be used at the riders own pace, to get the most of out the experience.

You can learn more about the water cycles HERE, or call 803-237-7504.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook