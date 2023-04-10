IRS to spend $80 billion on revamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The deadline to file federal income taxes is April 18 this year.

Meanwhile, the government agency that collects your taxes is looking at getting a makeover.

The Internal Revenue Service unveiled its plan to revamp the agency just days ago.

It wants to spend the $80 billion Congress provided last year to make changes.

The proposed plan would hire more than 7,000 new auditors in the next two years.

The agency wants to step up enforcement to audit more wealthy people and corporations.