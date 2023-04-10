Louisville shooting live updates: 5 dead, 6 injured including officer

FBI and ATF agents are assisting.

(ABC NEWS)—Five people are dead and six others, including a police officer, are injured following a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, according to police.

The gunman opened fire in the Old National Bank’s first-floor conference room at about 8:30 a.m. local time, according to officials.

Eyewitnesses said the shooter appeared to have been armed with a long gun.

“He just started shooting,” Troy Haste told ABC Louisville affiliate WHAS. “Whoever was next to me got shot. Blood is on me from it.”

Police said the suspect is dead.

According to preliminary information, this shooting is not believed to have been terror-related, sources told ABC News.