New strawberry McFlurry available Wednesday

If you missed out on the Shamrock Shake this year, McDonald's has you covered.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– If you missed out on the Shamrock Shake this year, McDonald’s has you covered.

The fast food chain announced it is launching a new limited-edition McFlurry–strawberry shortcake.

It’s a vanilla base like all McFlurries and then it also has strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies blended in.

The new McFlurry hits McDonald’s Wednesday.

It’s not clear exactly how long it will be around, with Mickey D’s committing to it only as long as supplies last.