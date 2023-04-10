President Biden issues statement on Louisville mass shooting

President Biden condemned the mass shooting in Louisville, calling on republicans to act on gun reform.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— President Biden condemned the mass shooting in Louisville, calling on republicans to act on gun reform.

Biden took to Twitter, saying “Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?”

Despite Biden’s urging for legislative actions on guns, it isn’t currently likely given the divided congress.

The president also said he and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for the lives lost in the shooting and those impacted by it.