Wrecks on I-26 West near Exits 85 and 97 cleared from the road

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 WB near Exit 85.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 WB near Exit 97.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says two wrecks that caused traffic congestion on I-26 West near Exits 85 and 97 have been cleared from the road.

One wreck involving two overturned vehicles happened before 7 a.m. 2 miles east of Exit 85/SC-202.

Troopers say there were non-life threatening injuries in that collision.

The other wreck happened after 7 a.m. 1 mile east of Exit 97/US-176. According to investigators, three vehicles were involved in the wreck and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

At one point, all lanes were blocked from both wrecks but they have since been reopened to traffic.

Troopers are investigating.