Columbia PD investigates shooting at Reserve at Riverwalk

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching for more information in a shooting that has sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities have limited details at this hour, but what we have been able to learn is that a man has been taken to an area hospital after being shot in the lower body Tuesday evening.

Police say the incident took place in the 4500 block of Bentley Drive at the Reserve at Riverwalk. At this point in the investigation, Police continue trying gather information at the scene of the shooting.

