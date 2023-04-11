Credit is harder to access, according to survey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— U.S. consumers are starting to feel credit is getting more difficult to access, that’s according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York began conducting its survey of consumer expectations in 2013.

The number of respondents who said it’s harder to obtain credit than one year ago climbed to the highest level in the survey’s history.

Consumers’ year-ahead inflation expectations also increased, for the first time since October.