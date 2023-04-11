Deputies identify car driven by suspect connected to deadly Easter drive-by
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information concerning the search for the suspect (s) wanted in connection to a deadly Easter drive- by shooting.
According to deputies, the ongoing investigation has led to them to a picture of the actual car officials say was used by the alleged shooter. That vehicle has been established by authorities as being a red in color, 2020 Honda, as shown in the photo below.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell tells ABC Columbia News they have been working this case since it took place Sunday and are leaving no stone unturned.
“We’ve been working this case since the initial call,” the sheriff said, “and won’t stop until we have the subjects in custody.”
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the Southern Lodge on Saint Matthews Road a little before noon Sunday after getting reports of shots fired. Investigators say three men were shot, one dying as a result of the shooting.
Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes this car, or has any information about the shooting that may help investigators as they continue to work this case is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.