Mega Millions $441 million jackpot tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Someone could reel in a big payday this evening.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is $441 million.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are one in more than 300 million.

Tickets must be purchased before 10 PM this evening for the 11 PM drawing.