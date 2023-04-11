SCDOR: What to do if you can’t afford to pay your taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ​​SC Department of Revenue is urging residents to file their income tax returns even if they can’t pay their tax bill.

Officials say filing on time will reduce the amount of penalty and interest you will owe. The amount is based on the amount of tax not paid by the due date.

They also say you can pay what you can by the filing deadline if you can’t pay the full amount.

Individual income taxes are due April 18.

For payment plan details and specific qualification information, visit dor.sc.gov/payplan.