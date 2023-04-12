Car burglars shoot at Sumter resident

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a resident at East Brewington Rd. this morning at around 3:51 a.m. reporting that someone shot at him.

The victim had been alerted when the trespassers activated his security system, say officials.

According to officials, the victim yelled at the suspects after seeing them around his work truck. One suspect began shooting at the victim.

The victim was uninjured, but there was damage to their vehicle and home, say authorities.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspects.