DHEC reports dramatic increase in infant and maternal mortality rates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — New reports released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show a dramatic increase in South Carolina’s infant and maternal mortality rates.

According to the latest data, South Carolina’s infant mortality rate rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021 — with Black infants dying at a rate nearly 2.5 times that of white infants.

Agency Director for DHEC, Dr. Edward Simmer, says more must be done to lower these numbers.

“Out of every 1,000 children born, more than seven will die in the first year of life. And even more concerning is, the number for African American infants is 12.7. So that means more than 1 out of every 100. So more than 1% of all Black infants born in our state die in the first year of life. And that’s just totally unacceptable,” says Simmer.

DHEC also reports that the maternal mortality rate rose by 9% in just one year — with 22 out of 66 deaths directly related to the pregnancy itself.

Black mothers experienced a 67% higher pregnancy related mortality ratio.

“That number really should be zero. Almost never should a mother die because of a pregnancy during this day and age,” says Simmer.

The report also shows that the number of children who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, more than doubled — with 416 infant deaths in 2021.

In the same year, there were 26 accidental infant deaths due to suffocation or strangulation.

Dr. Simmer says with 14 counties in the state not having an OBGYN increasing access to quality healthcare and providing education for expecting parents go hand-in-hand to help lower these numbers.

“If you don’t have access to care, who’s giving you the information you need to know how to keep your baby safe?” asks Dr. Simmer.

If you’re an expecting mother not getting the prenatal care you need for any reason including transportation — Simmer says to reach out to DHEC.

The organization will help you find the proper resources to get you the care you need.

“That needs to be our goal. Zero moms dying because of pregnancy and zero infants dying when it could’ve been prevented,” says Simmer.