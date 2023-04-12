Pepsi to unveil Tesla semi-truck fleet

Pepsi is one of the first companies to try out the new Tesla semi-trucks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Pepsi is one of the first companies to try out the new Tesla semi-trucks.

The company took delivery of 18 of the big blue futuristic looking trucks in Sacramento yesterday.

Pepsi’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy with zero emissions for its deliveries.

The company hopes to take delivery to 100 more of the electric-powered semi-trucks by the end of the year.

Sacramento’s Metropolitan Air Quality Management District helped start the program with a grant.

It’s believe the fleet will eliminate more than 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas annually.