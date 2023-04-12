Pepsi to unveil Tesla semi-truck fleet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Pepsi is one of the first companies to try out the new Tesla semi-trucks.
The company took delivery of 18 of the big blue futuristic looking trucks in Sacramento yesterday.
Pepsi’s goal is to use 100% renewable energy with zero emissions for its deliveries.
The company hopes to take delivery to 100 more of the electric-powered semi-trucks by the end of the year.
Sacramento’s Metropolitan Air Quality Management District helped start the program with a grant.
It’s believe the fleet will eliminate more than 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas annually.