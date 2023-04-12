SC Senate passes ‘Catch & Release’ reform bill

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Senate has voted unanimously passing H.B. 3532, a bond reform bill to make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail.

The bill recently dubbed ‘Catch & Release’ bill would create a system aimed at cracking down on individuals who commit crimes while they are out on bond. If signed into law, the change would revoke an offenders initial bond if they were to commit a crime while while they are out on bond.

It would also require South Carolina judges to consider the prior charges of that individual and take their bond status of the

defendant into consideration in future hearings.

The bill has been on the list of top priorities for lawmakers this legislative session following a public push for tougher laws regarding violent offenders who some argue are getting bond only to be arrested for another criminal offense. Various Midlands leaders have been vocal in their attempt to change this including, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel. As well as government officials and lawmakers such as Governor Henry McMaster, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey to name a few.

According to Massey who also represents District 25, constituents have spoken out in favor of a bill that would reduce what many are calling a the “revolving door of our justice system”.

Former 15th Circuit Solicitor Greg Hembree released a statement praising the Senate for adopting the measure saying,

“Today the Senate built upon the great work of the Speaker of the House and his colleagues by passing H. 3532. This bond reform bill addresses the dangerous catch and release of violent criminals through higher bonds and revocation of bond. This bill will make South Carolina safer.”

Bill H. 3532 now heads back to the House for approval and then to Governor McMaster’s desk where he could sign it into law.