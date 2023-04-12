SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott has launched a presidential exploratory committee for the 2024 race.

The South Carolina Republican Senator made the announcement on Twitter today, saying that he’ll “never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional.”

The South Carolina Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison released the following statement in response to Senator Scott’s announcement:

“Tim Scott wants to govern from the ‘far, conservative right’ as a proud member of the Tea Party, and his extreme record proves it. Even before he refused to name a policy difference with Trump, Scott was a fierce advocate of the MAGA agenda – supporting national abortion bans and championing plans to end Medicare and Social Security as we know them. As an ‘architect’ of Trump’s tax law, Scott gifted corporations billions and has been a longtime champion of rolling back regulations on big banks. “There’s no question that special interests are celebrating as Tim Scott throws his hat into the 2024 race for the MAGA base.”

Senator Scott is continuing his Faith in America tour through many states this week including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump have both formally announced plans to run in 2024.

You can watch Senator Scott’s announcement video by clicking here.