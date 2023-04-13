Brewers Bar & Grill to voluntarily close after fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The owner of Brewers Bar and Grill says the eatery will be voluntarily closing it’s doors to the public following a tragic incident.

The decision comes after Sumter Police requested the revocation of the site’s alcohol sales license after a disagreement between two individuals outside the premises led to a fatal shooting.

In a Facebook post, Brewers owner Yacov Michael Peters released a statement saying in part, “Unfortunately, and beyond Brewers’ control, there have been individuals who have taken it upon themselves to incite negative actions; whereby, disturbing our establishment. This last tragic event had nothing to do with Brewers which happened outside of our walls and out of our control, nevertheless we still mourn. We fully understand and respect the opinions of the community; however, we believe that this tragic event was inevitable, regardless of its location. Sumter is our home. We genuinely appreciate the voices of support and respect those of concern. After much thought, We believe the divisiveness on this matter is hurting our community and moving forward, we have decided to Voluntarily Close our Doors. Our decision is solely based on a deep respect to our city and to provide calm to what is an already volatile situation. I wish to personally thank our Peaceful Patrons who have been a part of the Brewers Family over the many years and for all the great memories. We wish everyone Good Health and will continue to pray for those hurting at this moment.”