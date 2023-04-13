Drake Bell, former Nickelodeon star, reported missing in Florida

The 36-year-old may have last been seen near a school.

(ABC NEWS)—Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, are searching for former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell who they say “is considered missing and endangered.”

The 36-year-old, whose legal name is Jared Bell, may have last been seen near Mainland High School Wednesday night, according to Daytona Beach police.

The actor, best known for his role in “Drake & Josh,” is believed to be driving a 2022 grey BMW, police said.

“Drake & Josh” was a huge hit for Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. He has appeared in a variety of shows in guest roles since then and has had a recurring voice role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in animated shows such as “Ultimate Spider-Man” from 2012 to 2017 and “Avengers Assemble” and “Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or wallacejayson@dbpd.us.