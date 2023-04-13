MCEC 360 to host ‘Purple Star Summit’

(ABC Columbia News (FILE)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A training and education summit is being held next week for students who often face educational challenges when their military families are constantly relocating.

The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) will offer educational and emotional support to purple star school readiness in students schools and designated districts.

the free event will be held at EdVenture Children’s Museum and Richland Two Institute of Innovation Conference Center.

The summit, which is being held April 19, and 20, 2023 will offer Student 2 Student training groups to bring military and civilian peers together. A “Tell me a Story” event will be held for children in grades K-12. And MCEC will host a presentation for Education professionals the following day to offer tips on how to better support their students as they transition into a new school system.

To wrap up the Month of the Military Child, a carnival will be held April 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

All of the events included in the summit are free.

To learn more about the upcoming summit, the programs it will offer or to register to participate, click on the link provided HERE