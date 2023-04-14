Celebrating ALL the arts on Sunday

Tyler Ryan learns about the Live on Lincoln Columbia Arts Community fundraiser and show

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the fourth year, much of the art community will join together for an evening of great food, performances, and fundraising in the Live on Lincoln 2023 event.

According to The Columbia City Ballet’s William Starrett, the event is Sunday afternoon from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on the 1200 block of Lincoln Street, and will feature The Trustus Theater, Workshop Theater, Columbia City Ballet, Columbia Classical Ballet, Benedict College, the Opera of USC, Palmetto Opera, Columbia Reoertory Ballet, SC Philharmonic, and Mark Rapp.

You can find ticket information HERE.

