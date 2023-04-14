Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities
Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week:
Granby Hill Alliance
Olympia Residents Coalition
University of South Carolina
Vista Neighborhood Association
Whaley Street Neighborhood
Community Improvement Coop Council
Downtown Neighborhood Association
Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood
Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.
Martin Luther King Neighborhood
Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood
University Hills
Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association
The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.
The work includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.
For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.