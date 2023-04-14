Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming this week along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week:

Granby Hill Alliance

Olympia Residents Coalition

University of South Carolina

Vista Neighborhood Association

Whaley Street Neighborhood

Community Improvement Coop Council

Downtown Neighborhood Association

Eva p. Trezevant Neighborhood

Historic Waverly Neigh. Assoc.

Martin Luther King Neighborhood

Robert Mills Historic Neighborhood

University Hills

Historic Trenholm-Buchanan Neighborhood Association

The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

The work includes pole replacements and new wire in select locations.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming efforts, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.