Man sentenced 1 year after bringing grenades, knives to Columbia Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A 51 year-old man was sentenced to prison for one year after attempting to bring stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray into Columbia Airport.

According to authorities, David Lee Angell was stopped at a TSA screening after an alert on his carry-on bag.

A search revealed he was carrying three smoke grenades, one set of plastic stun knuckles, three stun batons, two knives, and two cans of capsaicin spray, say officials.

Angell has prior convictions for possession of a dangerous weapon, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon in vehicle, and resisting a public officer.