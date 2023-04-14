Ryan Seacrest says goodbye to “Live with Kelly and Ryan!”

Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)– Ryan Seacrest said goodbye to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” today.

Joining the festivities was Seacrest’s family and a special guest First Lady Jill Biden.

The show featured a look back at Seacrest’s six seasons as host.

Seacrest announced in February that he was leaving the show to focus on American Idol and other projects.

Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos joins the show as co-host starting Monday right here on ABC Columbia.