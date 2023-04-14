Senator Scott, Nikki Haley to deliver messages at NRA convention

Tim Scott will appear via video at this weekend’s NRA convention.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Tim Scott will appear via video at this weekend’s NRA convention.

The National Rifle Association Convention is being held in Indianapolis through Sunday.

Senator Scott and former South Governor Nikki Haley will deliver video messages.

Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are slated to appear in person.

The convention comes on the heels of two recent mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville.