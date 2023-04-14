Sumter woman charged in connection to dog attack

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies have arrested a woman who owns one of the two dogs authorities say attacked a woman on Easter Sunday.

According to Sumter County deputies, Teresa Graham is the owner and now faces charges for not having her dogs contained and another charge for having malnourished dogs.

Investigators say the woman attacked by the dogs while walking along Oswego Highway, remains hospitalized. Sumter deputies say the victim had to get surgery and according to officials sustained permanent injuries.

After a thorough search deputies responded to the scene of the attack where they say both canines let go of the woman. One of the dogs ran away, officials say the second started to approach the responding deputy. The dog was captured, and later humanely euthanized.

Graham who deputies say owned one of the dogs, told officials the other dog belong to a relative. Graham is charged with allowing dogs to run at large, and ill treatment /cruelty to animals. She is set to appear in court in May.

