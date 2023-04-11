Sumter deputies: Dog involved in Easter morning attack captured

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control captured the second dog involved in a vicious Easter morning attack.

The dog is one of two dogs that attacked a woman who was walking down Oswego Highway on Sunday.

The woman remains hospitalized following surgery.

When authorities responded to the incident, one of the dogs ran away while the second was shot and killed as it approached the deputy.

Investigators have confirmed that only one dog had a collar and part of a chain was attached. The other dog did not have a collar.