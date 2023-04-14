Workout Wednesday: Turn up the heat and turn down the stress

Tyler Ryan learns how using sauna heat can reduce stress and encourage overall health

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – April is stress awareness month, and Rachel Maxwell from Hot Worx in Lexington joined Tyler Ryan to talk about the positive stress reduction properties of infrared heat and saunas.

Maxwell also shared information about their Stress Reduction event scheduled for April 27, which you can learn about HERE.

You can learn more about the benefits of sauna heat when it comes to stress reduction HERE.

