S.C. Trooper shot during traffic stop in Bamberg County

S.C. Department of Public Safety

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina trooper is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 16th.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a trooper was shot after initiating a traffic stop in Bamberg County around 3:30 a.m. on US-78 for a speeding violation. Investigators say the violator was driving more than 20 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

According to investigators, at some point during the traffic stop, the violator began shooting at Trooper Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier before driving away from the scene. Investigators also say a second trooper heard the radio call out with the suspect’s vehicle description and initiated a pursuit that ended in Orangeburg County when the suspect crashed his vehicle into a house.

Authorities say Lance Corporal Frazier was shot on the right side of his face, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Lance Corporal Frazier has been with Troop 7 since 2018.