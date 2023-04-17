Columbia offering expedited solid waste pick-ups in May, June and July

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Solid Waste Division is offering expedited collection services to residents with unwanted clothing, furniture, and other materials.

The service will be offered during the months of May, June and July.

Items in these piles can include:

Clothing

Dishes, kitchen tools, and utensils

Furniture

Bedding

Storage bins

Artwork or wall hangings

Mops, brooms, or other cleaning tools

Bulky plastics (i.e. coolers, buckets, or bathroom garbage pails)

The public can call 803-545-3800 to report a pile for collection. The pile will be collected on the same day.

Officials say items listed above that are in good condition can be donated to a local nonprofit.