Columbia PD searches for shooting suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a gunman who remains on the loose tonight.

Authorities say they were called to the Willow Run Apartment complex located along Alcott Drive for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the complex investigators say they located a woman suffered from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officers say they placed a tourniquet to the wound in an attempt stop the bleeding as much as possible prior to the woman being transported to an area hospital. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life threatening at this time.

CPD have been canvassing the area of the shooting with K9 Costa who they say was able to recover some ballistics, as they went throughout the complex interviewing people who may have heard or seen something. Police are also looking for nearby cameras that may have caught the incident on video.

If you happen to know anything that can help in the case you’re asked to contact crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or online by emailing

CrimeSC.com