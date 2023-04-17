Providence Home celebrates 60th anniversary, debuts new William “Bill” Cogdill Chapel

Community members and city officials came together to honor Providence Home’s 60th anniversary, and for the debut of its new chapel at its North Main Street campus.

The organization provides men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction with temporary housing.

According to Providence Home officials, the new chapel is named after the organization’s former board chair and local businessman William “Bill” Cogdill and will be used as a gathering place for the 60 men who reside there.

During their stay, Executive Director Rob Settle says the men are given access to counselors, mentors, and receive spiritual guidance.

“Well this is a special day to me because this is where we dedicate this chapel and it’s a long time coming. And we just want to honor the Lord by all that’s said and done here today but also all that’s said and done here after today,” says Settle.

Retired electrician Kirk Butler has been a resident at Providence Home for two years.

“I’ve been an alcoholic and an addict most all of my life. I’ve had some periods of sobriety and recovery but ultimately I still have this void that I didn’t know what was missing, which I was trying to fill. And I found it here,” Butler says.

According to Butler, the organization helped him get back on track, saying, “When I came here I could barely walk. I nearly drank myself to death. Called Rob, he said come on. And I came and I started finding what I was looking for. And it’s just getting better. I can walk today, I can have a conversation, I can go to the barber. I can do anything I need to do today.”

Butler also says the staff provide residents with acceptance.

“Acceptance of who I am and what I’ve gone through, and the understanding from the people and the staff here and everybody else that’s here as well. They all know what we’ve been through, you know. We’re here because we need to be here. And I just wish it was larger and we could have more people to experience what we’ve experienced in recovery,” Butler says.

Settle says if you are struggling with addiction, reach out. To visit Providence Home’s website including contact information, click here.