Biden signs executive order for childcare access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Today President Biden signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to long-term care and child-care.
The plan will issue more than 50 directives across nearly every cabinet-level agency.
Federal agencies will be directed to identify grant programs that can support childcare and long-term care for people working on federal projects.
Agencies must consider requiring companies seeking federal job-creating funds to expand access to care for their workers.
The executive order will also require the defense department to improve affordability of childcare for military families.