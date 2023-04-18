Biden signs executive order for childcare access

Today President Biden signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to long-term care and child-care.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)–Today President Biden signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to long-term care and child-care.

The plan will issue more than 50 directives across nearly every cabinet-level agency.

Federal agencies will be directed to identify grant programs that can support childcare and long-term care for people working on federal projects.

Agencies must consider requiring companies seeking federal job-creating funds to expand access to care for their workers.

The executive order will also require the defense department to improve affordability of childcare for military families.