SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Non-profit organization Serve & Connect has created a fundraiser for a South Carolina trooper who was shot on Sunday.

The fundraiser is raising $10,000 for Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier’s medical expenses and other recovery-related needs.

Investigators say the suspect, Derrick Gathers, shot Frazier in the face after he stopped him on Highway 78 in Bamberg around 3:30 a.m. for speeding.

Gathers then started a chase with law enforcement that ended in Orangeburg County when he crashed into a home.

He was released from MUSC and sent to the Bamberg County Detention Center.

Gathers is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and failure to stop for blue lights.

SLED says this was the ninth officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2023 and the second officer involved shooting for the South Carolina Highway Patrol this year.

Lance Cpl. Frazier suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

If you would like to donate, visit Serve & Connect’s website.