HIGHER EDUCATION DAY: SC governor and college students speak about affording school in the Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia is home to South Carolina’s largest university, but more than 200,000 students attend dozens of colleges across the Palmetto State.

But with tuition costs in the thousands as well. it can be difficult to afford college for many students.

Wednesday morning, college students receiving financial aid joined Governor Henry McMaster at the statehouse for Higher Education Day. Most were representing their school with their clothing.

“You’re not a number at Benedict. You’re a name. You’re who you are as a person and a student. It’s never too late to come back to get that degree,” said Benedict College student Kylah Montgomery.

Many students in South Carolina, such as Montgomery, have been able to afford college thanks to financial aid.

“My freshman year was right around when the tuition grant started,” the Benedict student said. “It saved me more than 10 thousand dollars.”

Montgomery says that Benedict College, which only has around 2,000 students, has given her opportunities due to its small class sizes and close-knit atmosphere.

“They have their own art gallery which I’ve featured in twice and several members on the art museum board in South Carolina,” she said. “There’s always an opportunity for me out there no matter which way I choose to go.”

If you choose to go to a technical college in South Carolina, you might be able to go for free thanks to the Workforce Scholarship program.

“The legislature has invested in the technical college system. We have 100,000 students at 16 colleges across the state. So many industries are coming to South Carolina, but they can only come if there’s a highly skilled workforce,” said Tim Hardee, South Carolina Technical College System president.

Midlands Tech in Columbia is just one of the technical colleges looking to fill the state’s workforce needs.

“Governor Hollings set up the technical college system back in the 1960s,” Hardee said. “The idea was to have a technical college within 30 minutes of every citizen. We were designed to serve all 46 counties.”

So no matter which of South Carolina’s 60 colleges and universities you choose to attend, the governor says the Palmetto State is a great place to go to college and stay after graduation.

“There’s no place on earth that is better to live, work and raise a family than South Carolina,” said Gov. Henry McMaster.

According to the state’s commission on higher education, need-based grant amounts have increased by 40 percent for this school year.