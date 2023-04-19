Sumter Police: Expect military vehicles, aircraft noise during training exercise
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is telling residents of a special training exercise taking place April 19—26.
The public may notice an increase of military vehicle and aircraft, along with related noise during this time period, say officials.
Marines and Sailors from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting the exercise.