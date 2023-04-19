Sumter Police: Expect military vehicles, aircraft noise during training exercise

The Sumter Police Department is telling residents of a special training exercise taking place April 19—26.
Jessica Mejia,
Screen Shot 2023 04 19 At 102756 Am

Courtesy: Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department is telling residents of a special training exercise taking place April 19—26.
The public may notice an increase of military vehicle and aircraft, along with related noise during this time period, say officials.
Marines and Sailors from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting the exercise.
Categories: Local News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts