Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal on-set ‘Rust’ shooting: Sources
Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
(ABC NEWS)—Charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal on-set “Rust” shooting, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Baldwin, 65, had been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.
