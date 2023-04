No students injured in bus wreck on St. Andrews Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— No students are hurt after a school bus was involved in a collision in Irmo yesterday.

It happened on St. Andrew’s Road near Carriage Lane, causing traffic to be backed up for a while.

Investigators say the students were moved to another bus to continue its route.