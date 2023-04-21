Elon Musk removes Twitter blue checks

Twitter began purging blue verification check-marks from users who have not paid for its subscription service to authenticate accounts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— It has begun!

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk says people who fear other users will impersonate them, need to pay an $8 a month verification fee by joining Twitter Blue.

Some people including well-known journalists and celebrities did not like the idea of paying a monthly fee and now Musk is removing their blue check marks.