IKEA to spend $2 billion on 8 new stores in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Ikea is planning to spend more than $2 billion to open 8 new locations in the U.S.

The move would expand the retailer’s furniture empire in the U.S. in its biggest ever investment in a single country.

The locations of the new U.S. stores have not yet been decided, but Ingka Group, Ikea retail’s dutch holding company, says it plans to grow its presence on the east and west coasts, and invest more in the south.