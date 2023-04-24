1 year since Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr’s passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today marks one year since Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty.

On April 24, 2022 police say Officer Barr responded to a domestic violence call when he was shot by the suspect, Austin Henderson.

After an hours long standoff he turned the gun on himself.

To honor Officer Barr’s legacy, the Department of Transportation renamed the intersection of 12th and Taylor Streets to “The Drew Bar Memorial Intersection” in Cayce last year.

The Cayce Police Department put his name on the memorial stone this month to honor those impacted by violent crimes.