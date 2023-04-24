Multiple people hurt after wreck on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck that injured multiple people on I-26 East Saturday in Newberry.

It happened at mile marker 72 and two medical helicopters had to be called in to help the victims.

Firefighters and Animal Control also responded to the wreck.

Deputies say they’re investigating this incident as a possible criminal act.