Richland deputies seek two women for using stolen credit card

Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to identify two women who allegedly used another person's credit card without permission.

Authorities say they spent $5,981.49 at Lowe’s.

The victim has had $19,628 charged on her stolen card in various transactions, say officials.