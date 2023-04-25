Nikki Haley calls for consensus on abortion

Speaking in Virginia this morning, Nikki Haley discussed her thoughts on abortion and what course of action she would pursue if elected president.

The former South Carolina governor said while she herself is against abortion rights, but she holds no ill will toward those who feel differently.

Haley said before the nation can move forward on abortion, we must reach a consensus.