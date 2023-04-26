Cornell University legal team pursues fight against SC’s firing squad, electric chair

An Ivy League School is taking on the death penalty in South Carolina.

Officials with Cornell University say its law school’s capitol punishment clinic is leading a legal fight to prevent South Carolina from executing death row inmates via electric chair or firing squad.

In September, a circuit court judge found that both methods of execution violate South Carolina’s State Constitution.

A legal team made up of Cornell alumni, students and faculty are representing for inmates in a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections.

The State Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case.