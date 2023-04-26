Local Living: Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Straight Jokes! No Chaser comedy tour will be making a stop at the Colonial Life Arena on Friday!

The tour features Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake and DC Young Fly.

Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 8 PM.

Visit Colonial Life Arena for more information.

Big Little Comic Shows will present the Columbia Comic, Toy and Collectibles Expo on Sunday, April 30 at the Jamil Temple from 10 am- 4 pm.

Over 100 vendors with vintage comics, toys, video games, anime and more.

Tickets are $10 and kids 10 and under are free.

For more information, visit https://colacollectorscom.webs.com/