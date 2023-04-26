Prettier Than Matt debut their new song on GMC

Tyler Ryan catches up with Jess and Jeff from Prettier Than Matt to talk about Matt and new music

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For thirteen years, a dynamic duo dubbed “Prettier Than Matt” has been filling bars, music venues, private events, and more with strong vocals, killer strings, and even a uke. The band, comprised of Jeff Pitts and Jess Sims…No, there is no Matt…mix their sets with classic covers from just about every musical genre, with original tunes often inspired by the events in their lives. This is the case, according to Sims, with their new song, called “Better Me.” Sims says that the song, for her, is about her sixteen year old daughter, Piper, saying that in the bigger picture, it is about loving something more than anything.

The song will be available for download on Friday, but the pair gave Good Morning Columbia a sneak peek.

You can learn more about Jess and Jeff, hear their music, and even book them for a gig HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook