SCDOR launches enhanced online Business Tax Application

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has made is easier and faster for South Carolinians to register a new business!

According to officials, business managers can now complete the Business Tax Application in half the time and with less confusion.

Businesses that manage their tax accounts on MyDORWAY can now also add new tax accounts without logging out.

