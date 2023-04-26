Shane Beamer’s Welcome Home Tour kicks off May 3

COLUMBIA, S.C. (April 26, 2023) — The 2023 Welcome Home Tour, featuring University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer, gets underway next week, with six visits set during the month of May, including stops in Charlotte, Columbia, Aiken/Augusta, Greenville, Summerville and Florence.

The tour gets started in Charlotte on Wednesday, May 3, with an event at the Charlotte Country Club, located at 2465 Mecklenburg Ave. Tickets are $90 per person and include the signature Charlotte Country Club Mecklenburg Smokehouse BBQ dinner, beer and wine. Doors open at 6 pm.

The tour continues on Monday, May 8, in Columbia. The event will be held at Seawell’s, located at 1125 Rosewood Drive. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and tickets are $40 per person for a buffet dinner with a cash bar.

The third stop of the tour will take place at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds, located at 561 May Royal Drive in Aiken, on Tuesday, May 9. Doors open at 5:30 pm and tickets, which include a buffet and cash bar are available for $30 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under.

Coach Beamer and his entourage will visit the Poinsett Club, located at 807 E. Washington Street in Greenville, on Thursday, May 11. Doors open at 5:30 pm with tickets available for $75 for adults and $15 for children 13 and under. Admission includes one drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar following the event.

The fifth stop on the tour will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at Bud Knight’s Barn in Summerville, located at 2400 Alt. US-17. Doors open at 6 pm with tickets, that include an open bar and buffet, available for $65 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

The final stop on the 2023 Welcome Home Tour will occur on Monday, May 22, at the Florence Country Club, located at 450 Country Club Blvd. in Florence. Doors open at 6 pm and the $25 per person ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, along with a cash bar.

To reserve your spot for any or all of the events, please click here.