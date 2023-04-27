3rd annual Carolina’s Black Restaurant Week begins April 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 3rd annual Carolina’s Black Restaurant Week begins tomorrow and several eateries across the Midlands are all taking part.

Black restaurant week is partnering with Feed the Soul Foundation to showcase black-owned restaurants and culinary businesses across the region.

Local eateries participating include: Noisy Wings, Esther’s Soul Food + Kitchen, the Toasty Hot Spot, Carolina Kernels, The Bistreaux by Fleur de Licious, and Golden Wings.

For more information, visit https://blackrestaurantweeks.com/carolinas-black-restaurant-week/